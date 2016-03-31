Episode Two Hundred And Eighteen – On The Quest For Wonder

Trunkman Productions and The Incomplete Map of the Cosmic Genome in association with the Science Museum are proud to announce a brand new six-part episode mini series, The Quest For Wonder starring Professor Brian Cox, Robin Ince and their puppet counterparts.

The show will be a fun-filled caper through the world of science that is sure to delight both children and adults alike. Check out the preview for yourself here!

The series made its World Premiere at a very special event on March 30th at the IMAX Cinema at the Science Museum in London and will be free online in April on YouTube, with special exclusive elements available to Cosmic Genome subscribers.

I spoke to both the directors of Quest For Wonder, Trent and Melinda Burton about the creation of the series. This aired on RTRFM on March 29th on The Mag program.

