Happy International Podcast Day!

It’s that day again – I’ve previously blogged (and podcasted!) about this particular day, but one of the great things about podcasting is that it continues to develop and change over time.

Here’s some recommendations that I have about podcasting, some I’ve hosted on my own site and some elsewhere. However you celebrate the day, please consider a review for the shows I do – not only Token Skeptic, but 365 Days Of Philosophy and Talk the Talk!

Serial and the Podcast Explosion – Live Forum https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HM6M69v6u7o

Why Podcasts Work? http://bigthink.com/videos/alex-goldman-on-why-podcasts-work

Seven Secrets of podcasting – https://medium.com/podcasting-101/seven-secrets-of-podcasting-success-8a95fa58eead#.6y6sq4d7m

My tips for interviewing:

Why are you interviewing the person? Have a plan before contacting

Listen / pre-interview interviewee before you commit to having them on your show (prevents bad surprises!)

Plan your questions in advance – beginning, middle, end

Estimated 6 questions for 10 min interview if reasonably chatty (always have more!)

“The power of silence” – allow them to fill the gap. It’s not always necessary to pre-empt or interrupt

If don’t know something – ASK – listen during interview to ask the questions you didn’t prepare for!

Who / What / When / Where / Why / How – always the classics!

Exercise your skills with improvisational games with co-hosts – practice listening, encouraging – think of a strategy if you have co-hosts to allow balance and how everyone can contribute to the show

Anecdote (most likely just a myth!): John Lennon used to always have his D string slightly out of tune, so he could point out to his Aunt Mimi which guitar sound was his. When you’re part of a band – or a podcast team – make sure that your individual contributions count… how can you be fair to everyone participating? How can they be fair to you?