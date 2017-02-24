Episode Two Hundred And Twenty Four – On How Safe are Herbal Medicines – Interview With Dr Garth Maker

How safe are herbal medicines?

In 2011, just over a billion dollars was spent on alternative medicines in Australia, many of which come with unproven efficacy claims.

After reports on mainstream media in Australia about the efficacy of alternative medicine, cancer ‘cures’ and the like, there’s a call for increased scrutiny about what’s being offered to the public in the name of ‘health supplements’.

Murdoch University Biochemistry Lecturer Dr Garth Maker is seeking to shed some light on the subject of herbal medicines.

If you’re in Perth, you can attend his lecture this coming Monday, at Murdoch University in building 460.3.032 (ECL2). To download the campus map click here, or to us the interactive map please click here.

***************************

A quick note about supporting the podcasts! Check out https://www.patreon.com/kyliesturgess – and consider becoming a Patreon for these shows. Thanks to RTRFM for their support, especially producer Peter Barr.

Theme songs “Cosgrove” by Pogo, from http://pogomix.net and “Leap Second” by Milton Mermikides, of www.miltonmermikides.com. Additional ambient music from Jukedeck – create your own at jukedeck.com.

This episode is brought to you with thanks to Patreon supporters – they include: Steven, Andrew, Dr T, Paul, Gerry, Josh, Kathy, Linley, Gold, Iggy, Lukas, Finch and Andrew.

Thanks to everyone who contributes and please consider joining to help continue these shows at patreon.com/kyliesturgess.

Please leave positive comments and reviews on iTunes and consider supporting the show via visiting Tokenskeptic.org – and I’d love to get your feedback via tokenskeptic@gmail.com.