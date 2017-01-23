Episode Two Hundred and Twenty Three – On Override: My Quest To Go Beyond Brain Training And Take Control Of My Mind

Can you really rewire an adult brain?

In theory the answer is ‘yes’, but there’s a problem: no one seems to know exactly how to do it!

In her new book “Override: My Quest to go Beyond Brain Training and Take Control of my Mind“, science journalist Caroline Williams went off on a world-wide mission to find the answer.

Visiting top neuroscientists in their labs, she volunteers herself as a guinea pig in studies, challenging researchers to make real changes to her — functioning, but imperfect — brain.

