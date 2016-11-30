Token Skeptic Special Episode – D.A.A.S: My Part In Their Downfall – On The Road With The Doug Anthony Allstars

I have a new memoir in front of me, where part-way through it says the following:

“Here’s what I hate about memoirs, the penchant on the author’s part to dwell on the minutia of every aspect of their being.”

This isn’t that kind of memoir – it’s more like an account of being a part of numerous comedy tours run by a trio of Australian Hunter S. Thompsons, where Ralph Steadman has finally got a chance to get a word in edgewise.

It’s by Paul Livingston, a book called D.A.A.S: Their Part In My Downfall – On The Road With The Doug Anthony Allstars.

As Flacco on cult comedy show The Big Gig, Paul Livingston was fearless when it came to crossing the boundaries of good taste and is now touring as the guitarist for the new version of D.A.A.S. He joined me for this interview with fellow-D.A.A.S comedian Tim Ferguson.

Chaos naturally ensued. This episode originally aired live on RTRFM on 29th December 2016.

*********

A quick note about supporting the podcasts! Check out https://www.patreon.com/kyliesturgess – and consider becoming a Patreon for these shows. Thanks to RTRFM for their support, especially producer Peter Barr.

Theme songs “Cosgrove” by Pogo, from http://pogomix.net and “Leap Second” by Milton Mermikides, of www.miltonmermikides.com. Additional ambient music from Jukedeck – create your own at jukedeck.com.

This episode is brought to you with thanks to Patreon supporters – they include: Steven, Andrew, Dr T, Paul, Gerry, Josh, Kathy, Linley, Gold, Iggy, Lukas, Finch and Andrew.

Thanks to everyone who contributes and please consider joining to help continue these shows at patreon.com/kyliesturgess.

Please leave positive comments and reviews on iTunes and consider supporting the show via visiting Tokenskeptic.org – and I’d love to get your feedback via tokenskeptic@gmail.com.