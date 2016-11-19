Token Skeptic Special Episode – Cosmic Shambles Live

This is going to be one interesting tour…

Essentially, the fact that every show is different (apart from host and the following guests you can see pictured above) means that you’re not entirely sure what you’re going to get.

Maybe Sydney will have flying. Melbourne could involve cake-throwing. I’m seriously planning for Perth to involve a fiesta on the high street. They had The Cure turn up at one of their London gigs, so you never know what local talent they may be able to find.

At any rate, I got the chance to speak to most of the performers in the show for this little special episode and if you’d like to get in touch for more details (especially if you’re a Patreon!), the link is http://cosmicshambleslive.com.

Here’s the interview with Robin Ince, Trent Burton, Josie Long and Matt Parker about the forthcoming Cosmic Shambles Tour of Australia and NZ .

The Atheist Foundation of Australia and Cerebral Events Ltd (NZ), in association with Trunkman Productions (UK), proudly presents Cosmic Shambles LIVE, in Australia and New Zealand.

Cosmic Shambles LIVE is a variety show that celebrates curiosity and reason, an explosion of science, comedy, music and general wonder, with a great sense of fun. Hosted by comedian and writer Robin Ince, best known for co-hosting The Infinite Monkey Cage, and joined by a cast of world leading scientists, comedians and performers – this is a show that will make you laugh and make you think.

As the show travels across Australia and New Zealand, many local acts and scientists will be incorporated into the show, making for a unique and different experience with every performance. Each show will be packed with surprises and secret guests.

Make sure you’re are on board for what is bound to be a series of nights like no other. Funky sounds! Nerdy wonders! Dazzling spreadsheets! Confused earthworms! And everything else besides.

Part proceeds from the show will be going to great charities like Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders).

