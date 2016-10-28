Episode Two Hundred And Twenty One – On No Alternative To Cancer

Every year, thousands of Australians are suffering and dying prematurely because of alternative cancer treatments, according to a special investigation by Dr Paul Willis, director of The Royal Institution of Australia.

The video (part of a series) is called No Alternative To Cancer, on the Australia Science TV site.

The report details the distressingly high number of cancer sufferers who choose to forego conventional treatment altogether in search of an alternative cure.

Kylie Sturgess spoke to Dr Paul Willis of RiAus.

