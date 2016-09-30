PodcastDay Token Skeptic Special Episode 2016

Today is a day to celebrate the podcast – for it is International Podcast Day!

As a keen podcaster myself, I have put together a montage of my more recent interviews with podcasters. Big thanks to the hosts of #OzPod2016 for the great conference in Sydney on the 30th September.

Featured Interviews:

Tripod – Since their earliest shows Tripod have made a consistent habit of juggling comedy, music and narrative in endless exhilarating combinations, consistently evading neat definitions whilst always striving to stay worthy of their fans’ time. I spoke to the trio during their Australian tour earlier this year – Scod (Scott Edgar), Yon (Simon Hall) and Gatesy (Steven Gates) -their podcast features at The Perfectly Good Podcast.

Propelled by a massive fandom community online, Welcome to Night Vale exploded overnight, launching to the top of the iTunes charts in 2013. It’s about a community radio station for a friendly desert town, where conspiracy theories and the paranormal are real – including ghosts, aliens and angels… and the woman with no face who lives in your house. Creators Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor have kept Night Vale independent, expanding to a touring live show and spinoff novel. I spoke to Joseph Fink about the origins of the show and more.

The Dollop is a US history podcast with comedian hosts Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds. Each week they tell a weird and disturbing story about people and times from the American past. I spoke to them at the end of their Australian tour earlier this year.

*****

Tremendous thanks to the radio station RTRFM, where these interviews have aired previously, especially producer Peter Barr.

A quick note about supporting the podcasts! Check out https://www.patreon.com/kyliesturgess – and consider becoming a Patreon for these shows. Thanks to RTRFM for their support, especially producer Peter Barr.

Theme songs “Cosgrove” by Pogo, from http://pogomix.net and “Leap Second” by Milton Mermikides, of www.miltonmermikides.com. Additional ambient music from Jukedeck – create your own at jukedeck.com.

This episode is brought to you with thanks to Patreon supporters – they include: Steven, Andrew, Dr T, Paul, Gerry, Josh, Kathy, Linley, Gold, Iggy, Lukas, Finch and Andrew.

Thanks to everyone who contributes and please consider joining to help continue these shows at patreon.com/kyliesturgess.