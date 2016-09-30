#PodcastDay Token Skeptic Special Episode 2016
Today is a day to celebrate the podcast – for it is International Podcast Day!
As a keen podcaster myself, I have put together a montage of my more recent interviews with podcasters. Big thanks to the hosts of #OzPod2016 for the great conference in Sydney on the 30th September.
Featured Interviews:
- Tripod – Since their earliest shows Tripod have made a consistent habit of juggling comedy, music and narrative in endless exhilarating combinations, consistently evading neat definitions whilst always striving to stay worthy of their fans’ time. I spoke to the trio during their Australian tour earlier this year – Scod (Scott Edgar), Yon (Simon Hall) and Gatesy (Steven Gates) -their podcast features at The Perfectly Good Podcast.
- Propelled by a massive fandom community online, Welcome to Night Vale exploded overnight, launching to the top of the iTunes charts in 2013. It’s about a community radio station for a friendly desert town, where conspiracy theories and the paranormal are real – including ghosts, aliens and angels… and the woman with no face who lives in your house. Creators Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor have kept Night Vale independent, expanding to a touring live show and spinoff novel. I spoke to Joseph Fink about the origins of the show and more.
- The Dollop is a US history podcast with comedian hosts Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds. Each week they tell a weird and disturbing story about people and times from the American past. I spoke to them at the end of their Australian tour earlier this year.
