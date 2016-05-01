Urban Legendary Eighteen

The Eighteenth Urban Legendary Show!

The Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of Queensland in northeastern Australia, is the largest living thing on Earth, and even visible from outer space. The 2,300km-long ecosystem comprises thousands of reefs and hundreds of islands made of over 600 types of hard and soft coral. It’s home to countless species of colourful fish, molluscs and starfish, plus turtles, dolphins and sharks.

The news that the coral reefs are nearly completely bleached and dying out has hit international headlines. But how bad is it, and what can be done?

I spoke to science communicator Dr Tulio Rossi – his research is on the effect of ocean acidification on fish and soundscapes and is based in South Australia, and he is starting a series of videos on YouTube that explain the situation for the reefs and for the wildlife in the oceans of Australia. His most recent one is called Coral Bleaching.

After heated debate in Parliament, in the media, and lounge rooms around the nation, the Federal Government will be cutting funding to the safe school’s program next year.

Supporters of the diverse sexuality awareness program are outraged and took to the streets this month, including a rally in Perth featuring a number of young activists, politicians, parents and concerned citizens.

They say the cuts will make life even more difficult for LGBTI youths in schools – I spoke to the crowd at the event and to some of the presenters on the stage.

When people think of science celebrities, they think of men. Professor Emma Johnston argues that more needs to be done to highlight the role of women in science.

At a talk for the National Press Club of Australia’s lecture on ‘The Future Of Science: Women’ , issues such as why more women than men major in the biological sciences at the undergraduate level were raised, and why roughly equal numbers of women and men go to graduate school in the biological sciences, but then the women begin to disappear.

Professor Emma Johnston is an award-winning marine scientist at the University of NSW and television presenter for Coast Australia.

