Episode Two Hundred And Nineteen – On The Art Of Reading

We are not born readers, we learn to turn words into worlds. But why is fine writing lauded while excellent reading is ignored? In The Art of Reading, philosopher Damon Young reveals the pleasures of this intimate pursuit through a rich sample of literature: from Virginia Woolf’s diaries to Batman comics. He writes with honesty and humour about the blunders and revelations of his own bookish life. Devoting each chapter to a literary virtue—curiosity, patience, courage, pride, temperance, justice—The Art of Reading celebrates the reader’s power: to turn shapes on a page into a lifelong adventure. Damon Young is a prize-winning philosopher and writer. He is the author of seven books, including How to Think About Exercise, Philosophy in the Garden and Distraction. His works are published internationally in English and translation, and he has also written poetry and short fiction. Young is an Honorary Fellow at the University of Melbourne. *****

